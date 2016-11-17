Hillary Clinton Tells Supporters to Keep Believing In America

From the Morning News digest...

A week after exiting history in the worst possible way, Hillary Clinton returned to the public and delivered a speech that's worth totally nothing. All this speech could say is it's totally over. She is gone, and we are left to make sense out of this terrible mess. We also need to start thinking about the next presidential election, which by all means must not be like the one that just turned the US into a nightmare for millions upon millions of people. The important thing to understand is racism isn't going to be dead by 2020; lots of racists will still be around for Trump to harvest and make his hay.

To more effectively counter this, the Democratic ticket of 2020 should not be so white. One in the duo we send to challenge the king of white nationalism must be a person of color. After Clinton/Kaine, all other Democratic tickets cannot afford not to represent the unity between sane white Americans and the sober (and currently somber) rainbow of other races. Indeed, we can begin by adding color to the new leaders of the party.