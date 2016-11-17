Thanksgiving is one week from today, and, if you've been more focused on post-election protests, rallies, and discussions than on your plans for the holiday, we don't blame you. Nonetheless, it is quickly approaching, and if you're looking for a place to eat out next Thursday, check out our complete Seattle Thanksgiving calendar for dinners at places like RN74, Vermillion, Agrodolce, and Cafe Flora. If you're feeling the need to exercise before your meal, you'll also find events like the Turkey Trot at Golden Gardens at Golden Gardens and the Turkey Trot at Magnuson Park.