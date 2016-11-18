Your roundup of this week’s most widely-read, shared, and discussed stories.
• Read The Stranger's guide to the resistance: We need to make cities equitable—then harness their power and influence—in order to defeat Donald Trump's plot against America
• Christopher Frizzelle wrote about the Senate Democrats reorganizing. Patty Murray, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders all now hold leadership positions.
• Ansel Herz reported on a swastika appearing on Capitol Hill. The person who found it, Brendan Ng: "The after effects of Trump are real."
• Jen Graves tells you to keep experiencing art after TrumpThe two kinds of art that you will need: one that calms you down and one that riles you up.
• Dave Segal asks Seattle musicians: what music are you playing to cope with Trump?
• Lester Black makes the case as to why drinking local beer is a way to stick it to Trump.
• The Stranger has a guide to every recreational weed store in Seattle. You're welcome.
