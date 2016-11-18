Kanye West Is Pro Trump; Proves Himself Worthy of 2020's Presidential Celebrity Smackdown

"I would have voted for Trump." - Kanye West pic.twitter.com/g9qxaT7aRc

— billy (@billycrossover) November 18, 2016

Kanye West halted the San Jose stop of his Saint Pablo Tour on Thursday night to announce that if he had actually voted, he "would have voted on Trump."

The speech reportedly went on for nearly an hour and one Twitter user, perhaps anticipating an uptick in mentions, reported the whole thing on his feed.

Kanye said that Trump helped expose racists:

Kanye is now saying how he loved Trumps debate style. Kanye is glad Trump inspired racists to reveal themselves. "This is the beginning"

— Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

He had this dark insight about the future of US presidency:

"Rappers are philosophers of our now, celebrities are the influencers of our now, just look at the president, he wasn't in politics & won"

— Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

He asked the audience:

Kanye repeating "What do you really believe?" Over and over again.

— Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

According to Page Six, West also called Trump a "genius" and said that people should stop talking about race so much:

"This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a fucking fact. We are in a racist country, period. Do not allow people to make us talk about that so fucking long. Let’s talk about whatever the fuck we wanna talk about," he said.

Then he wrapped up the show:

Kanye then says "Neither candidate would fix racism in this country" Walks off stage, end of concert. WOW.

— Raptor (@RaptorJesuss) November 18, 2016

During West's speech, some fans booed and at least one threw a Yeezy sneaker at him. The rapper also said that he is still thinking about running for president in 2020. If that's true, then Trump may meet his match in keeping the media's attention with outrageous statements.