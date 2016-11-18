Kanye West halted the San Jose stop of his Saint Pablo Tour on Thursday night to announce that if he had actually voted, he "would have voted on Trump."

The speech reportedly went on for nearly an hour and one Twitter user, perhaps anticipating an uptick in mentions, reported the whole thing on his feed.

Kanye said that Trump helped expose racists:


He had this dark insight about the future of US presidency:


He asked the audience:


According to Page Six, West also called Trump a "genius" and said that people should stop talking about race so much:

"This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a fucking fact. We are in a racist country, period. Do not allow people to make us talk about that so fucking long. Let’s talk about whatever the fuck we wanna talk about," he said.

Then he wrapped up the show:


During West's speech, some fans booed and at least one threw a Yeezy sneaker at him. The rapper also said that he is still thinking about running for president in 2020. If that's true, then Trump may meet his match in keeping the media's attention with outrageous statements.