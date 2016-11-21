Watch the Trailer for Netflix's New Barack Obama Biopic, "Barry"

Netflix has released the trailer for its new Barack Obama biopic, Barry. Set in the 1981, the film depicts the college-age president-to-be, played by Devon Terrell, as he moves to New York City and begins his junior year at Columbia University. Featuring an unassuming title and a handsome cast, the movie will present formative moments of young Obama's life and suggest how they shaped the politician he became.

Here's the synopsis:

In a crime-ridden and racially charged environment, Barry finds himself pulled between various social spheres and struggles to maintain a series of increasingly strained relationships with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates. Barry is the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.

Local connection of note: Actress Ashley Judd plays Obama's mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, who grew up on Mercer Island.

Barry is the second Obama biopic of 2016, the president's final year in office. Back in August, the Michelle-Barack rom-com Southside With You gave us a fictionalized account of the first couple's first date. Sydney Brownstone described it as the story that America needed in the midst of the 2016 election.

That election is now over and Barry is another opportunity to cast light on Obama's legacy—one that is currently being overshadowed by the generally horrible behavior of his successor.

The film premieres December 16 on Netflix.