American Music Awards Remind Us America Had Lousy Taste Long Before the Election

Welcome back to a world in which things are so fucked that Green Day once again qualifies as political.

Nothing like an awards show (or a presidential election) to make you question the taste of the masses.

Sure, the 2016 American Music Awards were “relevant” in the broadest sense of the term, assembling all the hottest Top 40 pop stars into one fancy theater and handing out glass plaques to the highest charters. But none of the music I listen to on purpose was represented by the AMAs and I’m pretty this isn’t unique to me. I mean, sure, I know the refrain of Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home”; their collab with Ty Dolla $ign is catchy as hell, and it’s been playing incessantly on pop radio for months. But does the group really deserve red carpet honors for success in oversaturation?

This is not to say I didn’t find some redeeming value in the show’s escapism, nor did I spend the whole time hating on all the sparkling, choreographed pomp and circumstance. There were a few nods to the current fucked up political climate that kept it from feeling like a completely fluffed-up affair, and some definitive highlights that kept my hope in mainstream music alive despite EDM sounds so pervasive the genre has gotten its own AMA category. Highlights, including Green Day, Prince, and more below:

via GIPHY

• Trans YouTube entertainer Gigi Gorgeous used her spot introducing bleh-meh Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes to draw attention to the end of Transgender Awareness Week, “which celebrates people for who they are and who they were meant to be.”

• Always a sound for sore ears, PBR&B crooner The Weeknd threw down his bumpin’ Daft Punk collab “Starboy,” delivering creamy verses and hitting falsetto notes amid pacing and prancing in a luminous crystalline tunnel.

• Prince earned a posthumous Top Soundtrack win for Purple Rain three decades after its release; the album re-charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 the week after his death in April. The acceptance speech from sister Tyka Nelson was one of the night’s most poignant moments.

• Justin Bieber, all tatted sleeves and skate kid swagger, looked like he rolled off his couch onto the AMA stage and still managed to prompt some hysterics from fangirls in the crowd with “Let Me Love You,” while ex/nemesis Selena Gomez talked about being broken in her heartfelt acceptance of the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock. You could hear the whole room collectively wondering how much of what she said referred back (directly or indirectly) to the Biebs.

via GIPHY



• Lady Gaga gave a surprisingly stripped-back performance of “Million Reasons,” playing solo, electric guitar in hand, perched on a stool amid a field of long faux-grasses and against a faux star-spangled sky, her feet bare, hair extensions flowing, and vocals strong as she belted it out, reminding us that she does indeed have some powerful pipes when given the chance to use them.

• Green Day delivered the most politically-charged moment of the night during their “Bang Bang” rager, which actually made me want to hear just-released 12th LP Revolution Radio, then prompted me to get up and kick the air in defiant agreement when Billy Joe Armstrong started chanting “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist U.S.A.!” halfway through the song. It was a rah-rah punk rock war cry that felt perfectly fitting. It was also a refreshing contrast to the blurred line between art and advertisement that came earlier in the evening, when what appeared to be a mid-show clip – even given an intro by show host Jay Pharoah – turned out to be the premiere of an Apple Music commercial featuring Drake secretly lip synching and working out to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

via GIPHY



Ultimately, Ariana Grande may not be my Artist of the Year but then again, the AMAs probably don’t matter much in the grand scheme of my music listening. And if nothing else, last night’s award show provided a pretty if not wholly entertaining means of distraction from current events, something we could all use in what feels like such seriously fucked up times.

But here was the real winner:



