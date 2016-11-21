Savage Love Letter of the Day: Old Friend Wants To Be Money Slave

I've been struggling with an issue and I wondered what your take on it was. I have a very old friend (of over 20 years) who a few years ago confessed to me I was his sexual ideal and that he masturbated while thinking of me. At that same time, he was working out a lot and telling me his dick was getting smaller and smaller, and tried to send me pics to prove it. Through these conversations (always initiated by him, to the point where I started avoiding chatting with him as it was very one-sided) I gathered he likes being humiliated by a big curvy woman (which I am). All of this is being done via text chat by the way, as we now live in different countries and meet only rarely, and the issue has never been raised in person. Fast forward to now. He has asked me directly to become my money slave and sent me some links to look into it. He wants me to order him to buy me stuff. I haven't questioned him on the details, in terms of what he'd like to receive "in exchange", if anything, because it feels like opening Pandora's box. If he thinks I am interested he won't let it go, and I don't think I am interested. Although the idea of someone buying me nice presents or things I need is quite lovely (I've never had much money and never been in a situation where someone bought me things "just because"). But I am hugely conflicted at even considering this. The whole thing makes me feel uncomfortable, as if I was exploiting him. Ethically speaking, I have no clue. I have told him before that I am scared this is ruining/has ruined our friendship. And he has a girlfriend to boot, and I believe she knows nothing of this. What is the healthy thing to do here? Cash Or No

First, full disclosure: I've been flying for the last 24 hours—Delhi to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to Seattle—and I haven't slept and I probably shouldn't be operating an advice column in this condition. With that said...

If a guy person or a girl person or a nonbinary person decides to tell some other person (SOP) they've been masturbating about them—which is likelier to end a friendship than start a sexship—and SOP's response isn't Fuck Yeah! So great to know that! Keep it up! Send me vids!, CON, then the guy person/girl person/nonbinary person needs to shut their fucking mouth and not discuss their masturbatory routines with that particular SOP ever again.

Your guy didn't stop, CON. He continued to text you about his kinks and his shrinking dick despite your gentle efforts to disengage. One would think when you slowly... stopped... responding... your friend would've taken the hint and slowly... stopped... creeping. But your friend has boundary issues in addition to an ever-shrinking dick and a phone with a camera powerful enough to capture pictures of it. And while I would never fault you for your friend's behavior—his behavior is on him, and his behavior was likely to continue whatever you did short of terminating the friendship (and could've persisted even after that)—his actions didn't call for gentle deflection, i.e. merely avoiding chat. No, CON, this was a job for, "Knock this shit the fuck off, dude, right fucking now," followed by blocking his phone number and social media accounts if the TMI or auto-SPH continued. (SPH link not NSFW.)

But what about the money?

Well, gee. You've been friends with this guy for decades putting up with this guy's shit for years. Perhaps you deserve some compensation for the all those annoying texts and unsolicited dick pics. Financial domination—or findom for short—can be a mutually beneficial arrangement, i.e. a horny turn-on for a sensible sub who doesn't break the bank, a nice income stream for an ethical dom who doesn't take advantage. (Do not let this happen to you/do not do this to someone.) But the idea, much like this friendship, makes you feel uncomfortable, CON, and it should make you feel uncomfortable—this guy has demonstrated time and again that he has no boundaries and accepting gifts will make him feel even more entitled to your time, attention, and inbox. So I would advise you to tell him you're not interested—and you need to tell him in clear and unambiguous terms. ("The answer is no, absolutely not, and do not ever bring the subject up again.") And if he isn't able to respect your boundaries, CON, block the motherfucker already.

Spoiler: He won't be able to respect your boundaries, CON, so you might as well BTMFA and get it over with.