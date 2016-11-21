Watch: Myke Pelly's Mini-Doc on Beloved DIY Space Healthy Times Fun Club

Myke Pelly (left) pays cinematic tribute to beloved DIY space Healthy Times Fun Club. Ryan Furbush

If you didn't make it to Saturday's Sonic Decay event at MadArt Studio, you can now watch Myke Pelly's 12-minute mini-documentary, Remembering HTFC right here. It's a loving tribute to the defunct Capitol Hill DIY space Healthy Times Fun Club, which existed underground (literally) from 2007 to 2011.

The collectively run all-ages venue hosted bands like No Age, Lightning Bolt, Abe Vigoda, Past Lives, Talbot Tagora, Tacocat, and Monogamy Party. As one HTFC organizer, the prolific musician Taylor Wingett (Footwork, Celebrater), put it in the film: "When you take alcohol and drugs out of the equation, people start showing up for the right reasons—which is to see music. It just felt like more of a safe space than other spots." While shitty Trump supporters and others of their ilk will mock the concept of safe spaces, HTFC's policy—which included free meals and waived entry fees for those too poor to pay them—made for a very salubrious way to experience live music. It really diminished the asshole factor common at other live-music spaces where booze is allowed.

Another HTFC volunteer, Malia Alexander, says elsewhere in Remembering HTFC, "We tried to create a really inclusive space." They succeeded, and HTFC's legacy stands as an ideal for Seattle underground-scene integrity to which up-and-coming cultural catalysts should strive.