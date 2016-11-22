The Morning News: KUOW Calls White Nationalists What They Are, PNW Youth Are at Standing Rock

KUOW Won't Use the Mealy-Mouthed Term "Alt-Right": Alt-right is just another way of saying "white supremacist," KUOW concluded. The movement that Trump appointee Steve Bannon helped grow through his website Breitbart.com? White supremacy or white nationalism, plain and simple. "The takeaways: ‘alt right’ doesn’t mean anything, and normalizes something that is far from normal," KUOW's managing editor Cathy Duchamp wrote to staff. "So we need to plain-speak it." Go KUOW.

You Can Also Call Them Neo-Nazis: There is no "ironic" sieg heil.

A Woman at Standing Rock May Lose Her Arm: Dallas Goldtooth of the Indigenous Environmental Network says that activist Sophia Wilansky is in surgery after sustaining a critical injury to her arm believed to be caused by a police concussion grenade. The Morton County Sheriff's Department says they didn't use concussion grenades on activists. This is Wilansky's GoFundMe page.

After Sunday Night's Violence, Standing Rock Medics Issue Report: "Approximately 300 injuries were identified, triaged, assessed and treated by our physicians, nurses, paramedics and integrative healers working in collaboration with local emergency response," the Standing Rock Medic and Healer Council said. "These 300 injuries were the direct result of excessive force by police over the course of 10 hours. At least 26 seriously injured people had to be evacuated by ambulance to 3 area hospitals."

Washington Tribes Urge Obama to Reroute Pipeline: "Do not let DAPL be your legacy," leaders from 28 local tribes wrote in a letter sent to the president on Monday.

Local Youth Are on the Front Lines in North Dakota: The Seattle Globalist talks to 21-year-old Stephanie Masterman, who has traveled from Seattle to Standing Rock to join the struggle.

There's Another Standing Rock Shaping Up in Tacoma: Resistance to a liquid natural gas plant at the Port of Tacoma is growing. The Puyallup Tribe opposes the plant, and local activists are trying to stop the project, which has already started construction.

State Task Force Recommends Changing Law to Make It Easier to Prosecute Cops Who Unjustly Kill: Ansel has been covering the effort to change the "malice" clause in state law that makes it near impossible to hold police accountable for shooting deaths. "The narrow vote to change the law’s language is a boost for advocates seeking to address the spate of high-profile police shootings in Washington and across the nation," the Seattle Times reports. "But the recommendations face an uncertain future in the Washington Legislature, which begins its 2017 session in January."

Congresswoman DelBene Introduces Bill to Ban Muslim Registry Proposed by Trump: It's come to this.