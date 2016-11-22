The Trump Foundation Admits to Self-Dealing

JStone/Shutterstock.com

President-elect Donald Trump may have used funds raised by his "charity" to enrich himself, his family, and his businesses—i.e. self-dealing—according to newly-released tax filings.



The "non-profit" Donald J. Trump Foundation admitted to breaking IRS rules in its 2015 tax filing, the Washington Post reported today.

Founded and run by the Trump family, the foundation indicated that it made funds available to "disqualified persons." That term refers to any person who plays a key role within the organization. The admission can be found on page five of this tax filing. The foundation also admits, on the same return, to instances of self-dealing in previous year.

The foundation doesn't specify how it broke the IRS's self-dealing regulations—though the Post has uncovered many potential examples in their reporting—but here's what Trump's self-dealing might entail:

1. Trump selling or leasing property to his "charity."

2. Trump and his "charity" lending funds to one another.

3. Trump's "charity" providing Trump with gifts, like paintings of himself or signed football helmets.

4. Trump's "charity" straight-up giving Trump money, paying Trump's taxes, or paying other governmental officials.

This isn't Trump Foundation's first controversy. In October, the New York Attorney General's office announced an investigation of the non-profit, for soliciting donations without properly registering to do so.

The journalist who broke today's self-dealing story, David A. Fahrenthold, also broke Donald Trump's "grab 'em by the pussy" comments.