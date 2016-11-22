Savage Love Letter of the Day: Dear Old—Really Old—Mom and Dad

Like many people gearing up for the holidays I'm in my own state of crisis. My parents are 80 and 85 years old, live in Los Angeles, and have hosted Thanksgiving for several years for our small family and a number of my friends. My parents voted for Trump and to my knowledge no one else in our group did. I know my parents to be fiscally conservative but over the years, with all of the Fox News watching, they bought into Hillary Hate. I don't think they like Trump they just hated Hilary. Other than that my parents are amazing and generous people and all my friends really love them—they don't fit the mold of Trumpers at all. Because of the election outcome some of my friends have posted their disgust for Trump voters on Facebook which my mom has seen. She feels personally offended by this talk and this has led to many arguments between us and now I'm getting really stressed out about Thursday's festivities. Both my parents are welcoming my friends and know better than to bring up politics over dinner, but I'm not sure if my friends know that my parents voted for Trump. Should I warn them? My fear is that someone is going to get offended. All I want is for everyone to get together and have a good holiday. I love my parents and have changed my life to move back here to be close to them in their old age. On the other hand I'm upset over the election and side with my friends' feelings in many ways. I can't even wrap my brain around this situation and what to do. Want All Happy

Give your friends a heads up—do it ASAP, WAH—in case they wanna make other plans. Like working in a soup kitchen all day and getting lap dances all night.

If your friends still wanna join you and your folks for dinner, inform everyone—mom and dad included—that talking politics is absolutely verboten. If your friends balk or begin blow up during dinner, WAH, pull them aside and ask them to see your parents for the pitiable wrecks they are: really old and really scared and totally brainwashed/braindead. None of that makes voting for a racist demagogue okay, of course, but arguing with your sad, old, scared, brainwashed parents isn't going to convince electors to do their constitutional duty and prevent Trump from taking office.

And since your parents will probably be too dead four years from now to make the same mistake again, what's the point in arguing with them? Your friends can save the passionate anti-Trump arguments for 2020's likely/likelier voters.