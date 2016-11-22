Moonlight Gets Lots of Love in the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Brother to brother in Moonlight.

The film I currently judge to be the best movie of 2016, and one I hope wins big at the Oscars (more about this in the next issue of Seattle Art and Performance), Moonlight, has received five nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards and won Spirit's Robert Altman Award.

As the hiphop and culture critic Larry Mizell wrote in his review of Moonlight, it is a part of moment that feels like a "a golden era for Black-centered entertainment." There is Luke Cage, Atlanta, Insecure, and 13th. The renaissance, however, began in the last year of Obama's presidency, which also is the year a white nationalist, Donald Trump, was elected president. Is there to be no moment in the sun for this promising golden age? Was its dusk also its twilight?