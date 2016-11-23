The Morning News: Chris Reykdal Wins Superintendent Race, Federal Judge Blocks Overtime Rules

Chris Reykdal and Erin Jones

Chris Reykdal Officially Wins Race for Superintendent of Public Instruction: Reykdal's opponent, Erin Jones, conceded Tuesday. With about 28,400 votes left to count, Reykdal had 50.5 percent of the vote and Jones could not catch up even if all the remaining votes went to her, the Seattle Times reports.

Federal Judge Blocks Overtime Rules: A federal judge blocked an Obama Administration rule set to take effect December 1 that would have made 4 million American workers eligible for overtime. What's next is unclear. "With Republicans controlling both houses in Congress and the Trump Administration set to take office in less than two months, the new overtime rule's long-term future remains in limbo," NPR reports.

Rep. McMorrisRodgers net worth = $1,263,509



She's

cheering

that 232,000 Washingtonians earning less than $47,476 won't get paid overtime https://t.co/xc8e7Zfou3

— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) November 23, 2016



Politicians, Doug Baldwin Call for Police Deadly Force Law Reform. Will Olympia Listen? Ansel has the latest on efforts to change Washington's extreme law that makes it nearly impossible to prosecute unjustified killings by police.

Caps on Move-In Fees Get One Step Closer to Law: Six members of the Seattle City Council voted to move the legislation out of a council committee yesterday and on to a full council vote on December 12. If passed, the law will limit the move-in fees landlords can charge and will require landlords to offer tenants payment plans for deposits and first and last months' rent.

Authorities Are Building a Blockade at Standing Rock: This comes several days after law enforcement used water cannons on hundreds of water protectors in freezing temperatures.

N.Dakota authorities scaling up to protect private fossil fuel industry. Cement blocks erected on Backwater bridge yesterday #noDAPL pic.twitter.com/oR81K24CM9

— IndigenousEnviroNet (@IENearth) November 23, 2016

While people tripping about #Trump talkn about building a wall one is F'N being built right NOW on hwy leading into Standing Rock! #NoDAPL

— Matt Remle (@wakiyan7) November 23, 2016



"How Many Law Enforcement Agencies Does It Take to Subdue a Peaceful Protest?" The ACLU has a list of the 75—seventy-five—agencies deployed to the standoff at Standing Rock.

Police say Allen Ivanov shot four people at a house party in Mukilteo, killing three of them. Hg

"She Has Done Nothing Wrong Bro. She Doesn’t Deserve to Die.” That was one of the texts sent to Allen Ivanov from a friend in the days before Ivanov allegedly shot four people, including his ex-girlfriend. The Everett Herald reports on the text messages, a letter Ivanov allegedly wrote hours before the shooting, and rap lyrics Ivanov wrote while in jail.

Is Seattle's 911 Center to Blame for Slow Police Response? David Kroman at Crosscut has the details about a city-commissioned report that found the 911 center is understaffed and has problems with culture and training. "It even leveled a very Seattle criticism," Kroman writes, "that 'in (the) recent history of the police department there has developed an overly polite manner of call taking,' which may cause delay."

Climate Kids Ask Judge to Hold State Department of Ecology in Contempt: "It's kind of boring and I'd rather not be doing this," one student told KING 5, "but I wish they'd be doing their job properly and be Department of Ecology and not Department of Business Interests." Sydney has written more about the kids and the legal precedent their case has set so far.

Trump Will Nominate Nikki Haley UN Ambassador: Sure, why not?