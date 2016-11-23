Savage Love Letter of the Day: Birth Control Pen Pals

I would bet that what I am about to offer is technically illegal but I really don't care because it is the right thing to do: I am in Canada and I do not take birth control myself. If any woman is denied her access to birth control pills I will happily get some for myself and send them to her and I hope others in my position will do the same for other women with the same need, should it arise in the following months and years. If other people have the technical skills and knowledge behind how to set up some sort of exchange program like this (or other related strategies) then I would be happy to work with them to get it set up, running, expanding and so forth. You may not have the support you need from enough of your fellow citizens but I am certain that there are many people all around the world who will do whatever they can to help make up the difference. Canadian Helping Others Illegally Control Eggs

While what you're suggesting is probably illegal, CHOICE, even if it's the kind of woman-to-woman badassery/pro-choice-hackery I would normally get behind. Still, most medical professionals—buzzkills, each and every one—would advise people not to use medications they haven't been approved to use. There are also some valid concerns about hoarded medicines being expired or recalled. Plus, CHOICE, if you want to supply long-term medication to an American woman without insurance, you'll have to lie to your own doctor, which could cause complications and/or misdiagnoses in your own treatment, i.e. your doc may attribute some symptom you're manifesting to hormonal birth control or refrain from prescribing a med you might need in order to avoid a harmful drug interaction with the birth control pills your doc thinks you're taking.

That said...

With all the three branches of US government soon to be controlled by Republicans and the sieg-heiling neo-Nazis they're welcoming into the party, reproductive rights in the US are going to come under renewed and sustained attack. Currently, however, birth control is still widely available here, and it probably won't be the first right attacked by Donald Trump's pussy-grabbing/goose-stepping anti-choice extremists. Abortion services, on the other hand, have already been under attack by GOP-dominated state legislatures for years, are nearly impossible to access in several states, and may be criminalized by a Trump-packed Supreme Court.

Karen Hartman, Seattle-based "intersectional AF" playwright and co-founder of #TogetherForAbortion agrees, and says that "the new regime of assholes has vowed to restrict abortion rights further. Would you consider abortion support, CHOICE, including pills? You could start connecting with American women now online, and work your northern savior plan from there as needed. Some ideas: #TogetherForAbortion is a network of conversations around the anniversary of Roe vs Wade (January 22nd). We would welcome Canadian women! I run a Facebook group #TalkAbortionRights that's private but searchable. Anyone can request to join. (Savage Love readers too—just convince me you're not a troll.) #ShoutYourAbortion, dedicated to de-stigmatizing abortion in the US, has online groups by region. These are all decentralized, personal conversations, which seems to me (not a doctor, not a lawyer!) the best shot for your big-hearted indie vision."

Donations to Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are the easiest, legal-iest forms of providing support. (There was a beautiful and tragic piece posted in The Guardiantwo days ago about a Dutch not-for-profit that mails funds to American women in need of abortions. So, CHOICE, your concerns are shared!) But if you want to start connecting with American women who need your help (whether you're an American or not) you're going to have to find these women. Online forums, like Facebook groups and Reddits, are good places to start, but joining established groups like #ShoutYourAbortion and #TalkAbortionRights will connect you to individuals in need and get you involved in the larger conversations more quickly.