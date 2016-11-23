Why Not Read The Wind in the Willows and Make Thanksgiving Day Even More Miserable

Wind in the Willows Characters RON ELLIS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

There is nothing I hate more than talking animals. I hate them in movies; I hate them in books. Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows, which is popular in Britain and was written in 1908, has nothing but animals that talk, talk, talk. Some speak in the manner of an upper-class Brit, such as with the toad, others in the manner of lower-class Londoners, as with the weasels. Page after page, we find animals having conversations with other animals—conversations about the weather, about food, about domestic matters, and even about city life. Does anyone else find this awful? Is it just me? If the world were normal like me, we would ban such books. Animals must either tweeter, roar, growl, howl, cry, or bark. I would not mind reading a book filled with animal noises. Such a novel would make my Thanksgiving not so sad.



Read the full feature How to Have the Worst Thanksgiving Ever (On Purpose)