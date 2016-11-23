Babe: Pig in the City Says More About the Post-Trump Age Than You Might Think

A couple weeks ago, I went to see the "Black and Chrome Edition” of Mad Max Fury Road and found it to be the only piece of art I’d witnessed that effectively addressed the prospect of life in post-Trump America. But tonight, at the Northwest Film Forum, another film by the great George Miller offers a vision of urban dystopia that’s likely to strike a much deeper chord than one might expect.

Babe: Pig in the City is one of the most subversive films ever marketed to children. Suffused by a pervasive air of threat and dread—it’s far more Brothers Grimm than Charlotte’s Web—the film is a cautionary tale about corporate greed, immigration inequity, and the screaming desire for empathy in an increasingly miserable world. It’s also a technical masterwork, with staggering production design (the titular city is an amalgam of all the world’s major metropoles) and animation effects. The only show is tonight at 7:30. If you’re looking for a way to make yourself feel genuinely thankful tomorrow, tickets are still available.