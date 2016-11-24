Have a Thanksgiving Dinner that Tastes Like Nothing at Claim Jumper

If you're really dedicated to this, you need to get the fuck out of Seattle. There are too many other people doing what you're doing, too many good restaurants and bars open, too much likelihood of some charming chance encounter. You're trying to be miserable, after all.

So head to the suburbs. Specifically: Claim Jumper in Tukwila (5901 S 180th St). This faux-rustic chain of restaurants opened its first location in Los Alamitos, California, in 1977, according to Reuters, and filed for bankruptcy back in 2010. Somehow, it is still there, making it the perfect metaphor for our times. Or something.

Their Thanksgiving menu offers mozzarella sticks ($8.99), shrimp cocktail ($12.99), roasted turkey ($24.99), ham ($24.99), turkey and ham ($25.99), tri-tip ($25.99), and prime rib ($33.99). For dessert: pumpkin cream cheese pie, which is described as "whipped pumpkin and spice centered between a thick layer of slow-baked sweetened Philadelphia cream cheese." Judging by the photos online, any of these options will be appropriately disgusting.

"I'm writing the review as I'm eating," Yelp reviewer Amy L. wrote in September. "The food is not meant for human consumption."

Growing up in my household, going "out to dinner" meant going to a chain restaurant. We also ate at a lot of truck stops. Both offered the same thing: plentiful parking, a menu that never changed, and a rubbery chicken fried "steak" slathered in gravy. It tasted like salt and nothing else. I loved it.

The comfort at these places was in the sameness. But now that sameness is just bleak. It's depressing and it's lonely. You're gonna hate it. It'll be perfect.



Read the full feature How to Have the Worst Thanksgiving Ever (On Purpose)