Go to Karaoke at Hula Hula After Your Sad, Lonely Thanksgiving Meal

Carlos Castilla/Shutterstock

Karaoke is the most earnest form of performance. You can test this.

When someone takes the stage and sings an ironic song or a jokey song—Tenacious D, for instance—the performance flops. Transparently populist appeals to current chart-toppers flop. Excessively good singing flops when it's bloodless, when there's no risk there.

Everything flops unless it's clear that the person onstage has put in some serious shower-time or serious car-time. They know every rise and fall in the song, every curve, every breakdown. Though they fail to hit the notes sometimes, they never fail to hit the soul of the notes.

To sing karaoke this way is to embrace the moment your love of song transcends your love of self, and we would all do better to work more of those moments into our lives.

This is why the saddest solo-entertainment experience I can possibly imagine is doing karaoke at Hula Hula (106 First Ave N) on Thanksgiving.

Forego the cozy charm of falling leaves for Hula Hula's garish tropical decor and its electrified drinks. Belly up to the tiki bar, browse the laminated lists of songs for Springsteen's "I'm on Fire," and order that boozy punch they serve out of a giant bowl full of toilet ice, the one with the little volcano of fire in the middle. When they ask how many straws you need, look them in the eye and say, "One."

Let other people enjoy the communal display of vulnerability and fellow-feeling with the full support of their friends. You'll be in there living out the touching, but ultimately dull, hipster movie of your loneliness. Be thankful for it. It may be the only thing you'll always have.



