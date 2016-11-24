The Worst Thanksgiving Ride: Going Home on the Seattle Streetcar

There is nothing sadder than sitting alone in a slow-moving streetcar. JOE A. KANZLER PHOTO, AVGEEKJOE PRODUCTIONS

Sound Transit had money to build a station on First Hill. But the plan for the stop was soon scrapped because of its "high construction and engineering risk." Sound Transit did not want another Beacon Hill Station, one of the deepest train stops in the country. First Hill Station would have been deeper in the ground and suffered from more structural problems than Beacon Hill Station, which leaks all of the time and needs constant maintenance. Sound Transit gave Seattle the $300 million it had for the project, and we built the Seattle Streetcar, which is pretty to look at but is depressingly slow—because it operates on the street level, it often gets trapped in Seattle's maddening traffic. At night, the cars on the line are almost always empty. And there is nothing sadder than sitting alone in a brightly lit but slow-moving car. You always look like a person who has no friends, or who has nowhere to go, or who has nothing better to do, or who has just been dumped for another and better lover. Make your depressing Thanksgiving even more depressing by taking an empty Seattle Streetcar to a Thanksgiving meal or bar or movie. Or just ride it to nowhere at all.



Read the full feature How to Have the Worst Thanksgiving Ever (On Purpose)