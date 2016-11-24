Savage Love Letter of the Day: Let's Give Thanks for Threesomes!

A few weeks ago, my live-in boyfriend (let's call him James) sat down next to me after a particularly stressful week of grad school and said "I have a hard question. A former sex partner (let's call her Allison) wants to have sex with me. Or us." I broke. I felt threatened. I felt inadequate, I felt body shame, and I wanted to run away from our relationship. James spent the evening consoling me. I heard your voice in my head and realized how ridiculous I was being about the whole thing. I've always wanted to be in a threesome, but I've been too intimidated. To top it off, I require BDSM elements for arousal, and have difficulty being aroused outside of (at least the possibility of) a long term relationship. So I don't just need a unicorn- I need a unicorn with a crown of stardust that poops rainbows and lays golden eggs. Allison is the first person James explored kink with, and they are very sexually compatible but have very different lives and are headed in different directions, and she lives five hours away. You could not dream a better scenario into existence if you tried. Two weeks later, we welcomed Allison into our home. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. We abducted her, suspended her, and made some of her wildest fantasies come true. She returned the favor by helping James abduct me. Thanks to her small hands and determination, I was able to experience fisting for the first time. We were damsels in distress together, fulfilling a fantasy I've had for decades. Sex with James alone is mind blowing, but having Allison there really magnified my pleasure. Twice the people to serve! Twice the hands to tie me up and torture me! And a rare glimpse onto the other side of the hood, which was illuminating... I ended the weekend feeling serene, fulfilled, and secure. Our special guest star was similarly satisfied, and we are already planning another weekend together! Thank you so much for helping me wrap my mind around monogamy, Dan. Being attracted to other people does not pose a threat to a healthy relationship. And thank you for drilling the phrase "special guest star" into my head. This allowed me to put myself in a hosting role, embodying generosity, grace, and care to the guest's needs—all good qualities in a scene, too! Thankful [for] Helpful Advice & Naughty Kinky Sex

Thanksgiving is about eating too much and—this year—arguing about Donald Trump, the popular vote, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and whether or not you can bring your polyamorous third to grandma's house, THANKS, but it's also about giving thanks. So thank you for this lovely thank-you note. I'm so glad you were able to welcome this special guest star into your bedroom/playroom and that the experience was a positive one all around. And if your Thanksgiving is less than enjoyable—if you're outnumbered by relatives who voted for Trump—schedule some time with your new special guest star and torture the shit out of each other. It'll make you feel better!

And speaking of thanks...

I will of course always be thankful for letters like yours, THANKS, but I'm also thankful letters like this one...

When a person has no concept of God, which I assume you don't, nothing is "off limits" as to the bounds of sexual depravity. I once was where you are now (almost anyway), but came to realize that sex is a sacred pleasure given to men and women to practice responsibly. You turn sex into an ugly recreation, where there are no restrictions or morals. I hope as you mature in life, you begin to realize the true meaning of loving sex. I don't expect a rebuttal, but thanks for giving me a chance to vent. Bob Z.

Thanks for taking the time to write, Bob. My sexual credo—my guiding star, my moral code—goes like this: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Perhaps that rings a bell/clamps a tit?

Treat each other with respect, treat your sex partner(s) with consideration, be kind, be decently indecent, make sure everything is consensual, meet each other's needs, don't take each other for granted, and, like THANKS, always treat very special guest stars with generosity and grace. There’s a strong moral code at the heart of my advice. You may be too distracted—or too titillated—by the bells and whistles (and threesomes and bondage and clamps) to see it, Bob. But like a forearm in a power bottom at Folsom, it's in there.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, Bob. I’m honestly glad you’re happy where you’re at now. But I'd be thankful if you refrained form projecting your prior unhappiness—unhappiness with choices you made that weren't working for you—onto others. Loving sex is great, Bob, and it comes in many guises. Still, I'm sincerely glad you've discovered what works for you both sexually and emotionally. But you can love the loving sex you're having and find meaning in it without disparaging or making assumptions about the sex other people have and find meaning in.