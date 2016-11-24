The Hokey Mysticism of The Sea of Trees

Aokigahara, or Japan’s suicide forest, is a real place at the base of Mount Fuji where people go to die. It’s full of icy caverns, and the trees are so thick and the forest so vast that no sound can enter or escape. Dozens of bodies are discovered in it each year—but many remain tucked away in the forest, undisturbed, save for the passing of suicidal visitors and tourists obsessed with the macabre. In Wataru Tsurumui’s The Complete Manual of Suicide, it’s described as “the perfect place.”

This forest is the setting of The Sea of Trees, the latest project of Gus Van Sant (Drugstore Cowboy, Good Will Hunting, and Milk, among many others). With such a compelling premise the film might have worked as pure horror/thriller, but unfortunately, the product is all overwrought drama, hokey mysticism, and “gotcha!” plotlines.