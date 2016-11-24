The Morning News: Jill Stein's Recount Is Probably a Huge Waste of Money, Trump Plans to Kill NASA's Climate Science Division

One Other Thing About Jill Stein: The whole idea of her saving the world is just too bizarre. But many believed it could happen because it's just that: bizarre. Like likes like. Bizarre likes bizarre. Nothing is more bizarre than Trump running a country; little is more bizarre than Stein saving, rather than spoiling, the day. But keep this in mind: the bizarre only works for the right, not the left. We like things to happen logically, not bizarrely. Which is why we want light rail, climate action, and affordable housing. Let's get logical.

Many Of Trump's Voters Appear to Have Been Too Stupid to Be Racist: True, a good number of the whites who voted for Trump did so for racial reasons. They want to make America very white again. But many of the Trump trolls responding to the Twitter hashtag #Recount2016 actually believe that the recount effort by Jill Stein will reveal Hillary Clinton's corruption and rigging of the system. They think Clinton doesn't want the recount not because she is patriotic (in the sense of loving her country and democratic institutions) but because she fears her crooked ways will be finally and forever exposed. This is just plain stupid. These people consumed all of that fake news on Facebook and Google in the way a baby is fed with a spoon. In their broken minds, it's not the GOP who is trying suppress votes (though there is actually plenty of evidence of that), but the left (no real news about that at all). This means millions of stupid Americans also helped elect a man who means to make them and the whole country pay for their stupidity.

Donald Trump Dumps Climate Science for Science Fiction: Want more bad news on Thanksgiving day? Here you go: The Guardian reports that Trump plans to kill one of the most advanced climate monitoring programs in the world, NASA’s Earth Science division, and fund instead human space travel. In short, we are losing science to science fiction. There is nothing out there for us but empty dreams and wasted money and space that only knows how to be space. We are entering maybe the dreamiest period in modern American history.

People of Color Are Buying Guns: Gun dealers have noticed a spike in customers of color. The cause of this spike is not much of a mystery. It's Trump. NBC News: "Black gun groups are reporting double the normal number of attendees at their meetings since the election." Why is this bad, bad news? Almost all of these black guns will not end up in the heroic scenario described in the tune "The Guns of Brixton" ("When they kick at your front door/How you gonna come? With your hands on your head/Or on the trigger of your gun). The fact of the matter is that black guns mostly kill black people. Indeed, guns in America are rarely racist. White guns tend to kill white people. POC guns, POC people.

Jane Fonda To Serve 500 Turkeys to Native Americans at Standing Rock: And these are grass feed turkeys, g. Jane Fonda, the famous actress, doesn't fuck with that industrial shit. Her turkeys had it good on Bill Niman’s ranch until the day they had a very bad encounter with the farmer. A locavore chef prepared the turkeys for the feast. In the beginning, it was Native Americans feeding white settlers; in the end, it's white Americans feeding Native Americans who just want clean water.



If You Missed the Story About: The the Alaskan moose frozen in time, my brother, in time.

If You Missed the Story About: The two bald eagles trapped in the Florida sewer.

