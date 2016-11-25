Sherman Alexie and Other Seattle Literary Types Sell You Books this Saturday

On Saturday, Nov 26th, twenty-five authors and dummy critics (like me!) will descend on Seattle's larger independent bookstores via party bus for Indies First! We'll hit up Elliott Bay at 4pm. Kelly O

After this long holiday weekend (if you were lucky enough to have a long holiday weekend), you're gonna buy at least TWO people on your Christmas list (if you have a Christmas list) books, right? And you're not going to do the convenient and totally understandable but ultimately unforgivable thing where you just browse Amazon and let an algorithm suggest books to you, right?

If even a little part of you is saying "no shut up you bratty idiot," then please hear me out! Local indie bookstores are the lifeblood of this city's literary activity. They're staffed with knowledgeable people who love nothing more than to talk with you about books, they support local writers, and they host authors from far flung elsewheres, which improves our minds and enlivens our conversations.

Saturday afternoon, local authors Sherman Alexie, Jane Wong, Quenton Baker, Sarah Glidden, Kevin O’Brien (and twenty more!) will travel to three independent bookstores over the course of the afternoon. They're going to take over the shop, recommend books to you and yours, and maybe try to sell you their own book. I will be among them. Doing that. With them. To you.

Come say hi! Here's the schedule:

12-1pm – Third Place Books, Seward Park

2-3pm – University Book Store

4-5pm – Elliott Bay Book Company

Here's the list of authors and other literary people who will be more than happy to talk books with you.

Jane Wong will show you where all the great poetry is. Be sure to pick up her new book, Overpour HANNAH SANGHEE PARK

You know what Sherman Alexie looks like, right? Buy his new-ish children's book, Thunder Boy Jr., for a kid you know! PHOTO BY CHASE JARVIS

We nominated G. Willow Wilson for a Genius award in literature back in 2014. She'll be your guide to graphic novels. Kelly O

And I KNOW y'all know what I look like. I'll be pushing Lauren Redniss's Thunder & Lightning cuz I love that shit. Everett Historical / shutterstock.com

Here's the rest of us:

Claudia Castro Luna

David Lasky

David Schmader

Deb Caletti

Donna Miscolta

Gabriel Teodros

Jessixa Bagley

Kevin Emmerson

Kevin O’Brien

Laurie Frankel

Luke Burbank

Marilyn Dahl

Nancy Rawles

Nicole Brodeur

Paul Constant

Quenton Baker

Richelle Mead

Sara Nickerson

Sarah Glidden

Steven Barker