After this long holiday weekend (if you were lucky enough to have a long holiday weekend), you're gonna buy at least TWO people on your Christmas list (if you have a Christmas list) books, right? And you're not going to do the convenient and totally understandable but ultimately unforgivable thing where you just browse Amazon and let an algorithm suggest books to you, right?
If even a little part of you is saying "no shut up you bratty idiot," then please hear me out! Local indie bookstores are the lifeblood of this city's literary activity. They're staffed with knowledgeable people who love nothing more than to talk with you about books, they support local writers, and they host authors from far flung elsewheres, which improves our minds and enlivens our conversations.
Saturday afternoon, local authors Sherman Alexie, Jane Wong, Quenton Baker, Sarah Glidden, Kevin O’Brien (and twenty more!) will travel to three independent bookstores over the course of the afternoon. They're going to take over the shop, recommend books to you and yours, and maybe try to sell you their own book. I will be among them. Doing that. With them. To you.
Come say hi! Here's the schedule:
12-1pm – Third Place Books, Seward Park
2-3pm – University Book Store
4-5pm – Elliott Bay Book Company
Here's the list of authors and other literary people who will be more than happy to talk books with you.
Here's the rest of us:
Claudia Castro Luna
David Lasky
David Schmader
Deb Caletti
Donna Miscolta
Gabriel Teodros
Jessixa Bagley
Kevin Emmerson
Kevin O’Brien
Laurie Frankel
Luke Burbank
Marilyn Dahl
Nancy Rawles
Nicole Brodeur
Paul Constant
Quenton Baker
Richelle Mead
Sara Nickerson
Sarah Glidden
Steven Barker