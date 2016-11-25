Live Updates from #BlackLivesMatter Protest in Downtown Seattle

Because fuck Black Friday. HG

Protesters are gathering in Downtown Seattle this afternoon while shoppers frantically scurry from store to store spending money on things they don't need. These activists' message: that Black Lives are more important than Black Friday deals.

Follow Stranger reporter Heidi Groover (@heidigroover), who is on the scene.

March is staying downtown, cops trailing on bikes. All peaceful (if disorganized) so far from what I can tell. pic.twitter.com/33OB7cfrwg — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016

#BlackLivesMatter protest in the streets downtown on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/FKMIvTgO04

Small child on the mic: "Black people are treated differently because of the color of their skin and that's just mean and racist."

"Black lives matter! Not Black Friday!" pic.twitter.com/rSmBg7uS81

Gathering signatures for I-873, which would make it easier to prosecute wrongful killings by police in WA. pic.twitter.com/RYN6nTZWTH

A restrictive Washington state law currently requires prosecutors to prove that police officers who have killed someone acted "with malice and without a good faith belief." Initiative 873 would remove this "state-of-mind language" from the law, Ansel Herz wrote.