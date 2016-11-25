Happening right now in Westlake Center.
Because fuck Black Friday. HG

Protesters are gathering in Downtown Seattle this afternoon while shoppers frantically scurry from store to store spending money on things they don't need. These activists' message: that Black Lives are more important than Black Friday deals.

A restrictive Washington state law currently requires prosecutors to prove that police officers who have killed someone acted "with malice and without a good faith belief." Initiative 873 would remove this "state-of-mind language" from the law, Ansel Herz wrote.