Protesters are gathering in Downtown Seattle this afternoon while shoppers frantically scurry from store to store spending money on things they don't need. These activists' message: that Black Lives are more important than Black Friday deals.
Follow Stranger reporter Heidi Groover (@heidigroover), who is on the scene.
March is staying downtown, cops trailing on bikes. All peaceful (if disorganized) so far from what I can tell. pic.twitter.com/33OB7cfrwg— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
March is staying downtown, cops trailing on bikes. All peaceful (if disorganized) so far from what I can tell. pic.twitter.com/33OB7cfrwg
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
#BlackLivesMatter protest in the streets downtown on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/FKMIvTgO04
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
Small child on the mic: "Black people are treated differently because of the color of their skin and that's just mean and racist."
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
"Black lives matter! Not Black Friday!" pic.twitter.com/rSmBg7uS81
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
Gathering signatures for I-873, which would make it easier to prosecute wrongful killings by police in WA. pic.twitter.com/RYN6nTZWTH
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016
A restrictive Washington state law currently requires prosecutors to prove that police officers who have killed someone acted "with malice and without a good faith belief." Initiative 873 would remove this "state-of-mind language" from the law, Ansel Herz wrote.
Couple hundred people here so far, cops on bikes and horses waiting on the edges. pic.twitter.com/1OAMmICQDh
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016