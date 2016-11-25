Sacro GRA Uncovers an Invisible Rome

Fishing under the freeway in Sacro GRA.

Those who love Khalik Allah’s hypnotic Field Niggas will also love Gianfranco Rosi’s poetic Sacro GRA. And those who love Field Niggas and Sacro GRA must really love the city, being in the city, the problems of city, the sane and insane people of the city, and the many interactions between the natural environment and the built environment. The setting for Sacro GRA, which plays Sunday November 27 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Northwest Film Forum, is a vast urban highway that encircles the ancient city of Rome, and the inspiration for the film is Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities. If you bring those two things together, you will produce this meaning: Though there is one highway, it is many highways, because it is experienced on many levels by different living forms, different moods, and different modes of time.

Northwest Film Forum is currently screening a Gianfranco Rosi Retrospective. See Movie Times for more information.



