The Morning News: Seattle Mexican Consul to Help WA Latinxs Prepare for Trump Presidency, An Interfaith Meeting at UW

In lieu of Black Friday, Seattleites took to the streets in support of Black Lives, refugees, immigrants, and resisting Trump. HG

“Be Calm but Be Prepared": That's Mexican Consul Roberto Dondisch's message to Latinxs across Washington state as part of an 11-point plan by Mexico's foreign ministry. in the wake of Donald "Mexicans Are Criminals and Rapists" Trump. Dondisch is encouraging immigrants to have their documents in order incase their immigration status is questioned. "Other measures in the plan include a national toll-free hotline — 1-877-632-6678 — for dispensing legal help and other urgent assistance," Nina Shapiro writes for The Seattle Times. (Note: This story is also available in Spanish!)

Interfaith Leaders to Hold Meeting at University of Washington After Muslim Student Is Attacked: Nasro Hassan says a fellow UW student hit her in the face with a bottle on the evening of November 15. Interfaith leaders are saying the attack, which left Hassan with bruises and a concussion, could be a hate crime. These leaders are offering "a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case," KUOW reports.

Seattleites Took to the Streets to Protest Black Friday: Because Black lives are much more important than buying fast fashion. Heidi Groover was on the scene for the peaceful afternoon march. Here's a snippet of what she found:

"It's not enough to be a protester at a protest. We need to be organizers." pic.twitter.com/ctPV7o3yfa

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) November 25, 2016



Need More Proof that Black Friday Is Terrible? Here's what shoppers did to a Tulalip Nike outlet store:

The #carnage when people #blackfriday too hard for #nike #shoes....Stay safe and sane everyone.

A photo posted by Nicole 🦄😈🐯 (@nicoololz) on Nov 25, 2016 at 5:10pm PST





A New Way to Measure Our Warming Oceans: A paper recently published in Geophysical Research Letters proposes measuring naturally occurring internal tidal waves in the ocean, which start from submarine bumps. said University of Washington Oceanographer Zhongxiang Zhao. While other methods for measuring deeper ocean temperatures have been costly and harmful to marine mammals such as whales, this method, which uses acoustic tomography, would be non-disruptive and cheap. "So we measure the travel times of the internal tidal waves from the bottom bump. And then from the travel time change, we can calculate the temperature change inside of the ocean,” Zhao told KNKX.

Army Corps of Engineers Plans to Kick Out #NoDAPL Water Protector Camp: The Corps is giving the Oceti Sakowin camp until December 5 to vacate the camp to "protect the general public from the violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officials" and will establish a "free speech zone" instead. People who stay at the camp, which stands on what is today Army Corps land, may be prosecuted. But the land was never the Army's, Sydney Brownstone writes: "The land where it is located was, of course, inhabited by the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota peoples for several thousand years before the creation of the US government and the Army Corps of Engineers." Thousands of water protectors, including children, are currently staying at the camp. Be sure to read her incredible feature about life inside the camps, too.

We All Need to Pitch in to Help the Water Protectors: If you are able to donate money, you can do so here.

The Real Football Prevails: The Sounders are going to the MLS Cup! Hell. YES. (You can read about the other sportsball game here.)

Fidel Castro Dead at 90: People have many mixed feelings about it.

If You're Getting Into the Holiday Spirit, Here's This:

