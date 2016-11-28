Did you mess up the Turkey? Weve been there.
You already know about our worst Thanksgiving weekends ever—now it's your turn to share.

Have a story about an intolerant grandparent who regurgitated the false idea that millions "illegally" voted for Clinton?

Have a tale about spending Turkey Day alone on a ferry?

Or maybe you have an account of a long weekend gone surprisingly well?

Tell us your story in the comments. We'll compile our our favorites into a post here on Slog.

