Have a Thanksgiving Horror Story? We Want to Hear About It.

You already know about our worst Thanksgiving weekends ever—now it's your turn to share.

Have a story about an intolerant grandparent who regurgitated the false idea that millions "illegally" voted for Clinton?

Have a tale about spending Turkey Day alone on a ferry?

Or maybe you have an account of a long weekend gone surprisingly well?

Tell us your story in the comments. We'll compile our our favorites into a post here on Slog.

In case you missed it: The Stranger's guide to having the worst Thanksgiving ever (on purpose).