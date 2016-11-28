Wes Anderson Made a Four-Minute Christmas Ad for H&M

It's still a little too early for Christmas cheer, but that hasn't stopped H&M from unveiling its new holiday ad: a four-minute "short film" from Wes Anderson. From the opening frames, it's immediately recognizable as the work of the director of The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel—the former specifically; it shares that movie's setting of a moving train and its star Adrien Brody.

This is a fun, short watch, although it doesn't have anything particularly interesting on its mind other than the cozy notion that Christmas is wherever you make it. I'll be damned if I can spot anything that connects it to H&M as a brand; Conductor Ralph's staid uniform isn't anything you'll want to pick up, although some of the passengers are clad a bit more stylishly. Instead, Come Together is a whipped trifle, even more grade-school-diaroma-like than most of Anderson's work (which is really saying something), making use of nostalgia-pleasure-center holiday music like the Harry Simeone Chorale's famous rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy" and John and Yoko's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." The pleasures are in the littlest details, like the "unaccompanied minor" sign, or Stationmaster Fred's name, which, apparently, is Stationmaster Fred.

Check it out: