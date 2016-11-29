The Morning News: Evacuation Order at Standing Rock, Matt Hickey in Court, Jon Grant Running for City Council

The Oceti Sakowin camp in September Sydney Brownstone

North Dakota Governer Orders Mandatory Evacuation of Oceti Sakowin Camp: Yesterday, Governor Jack Dalrymple ordered an evacuation of the camp of water protectors protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, but authorities are not yet forcibly removing people from the camp. Here's a response from the camp:

That Happened Soon After News that Activists Are Suing North Dakota Law Enforcement: "Activists at Standing Rock have filed a class action lawsuit against North Dakota law enforcement over the authorities' alleged use of water cannons in subfreezing temperatures, mace, sound cannons, and 'blast' grenades on civilians during demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline," Sydney reports.

Jon Grant is Running for City Council: Grant, the former head of the Tenants Union of Washington State who challenged Tim Burgess in 2015, will run for the same seat next year. "We can choose the Seattle we want to live in," Grant said in an announcement this morning. "We do not have to accept Donald Trump's policies in Seattle. We do not have to accept homelessness or skyrocketing rents."

Council on American-Islamic Relations Wants Answers about Possible Hate Crime at University of Washington: The group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of a Muslim student hit with a bottle on the UW campus. Local Muslim leaders want the FBI to investigate, KUOW reports.

Amazon Worker Jumps from Company Building: "The man, who wasn’t identified by authorities, sent an e-mail visible to hundreds of co-workers, including Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, before the incident occurred, according to a person familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reports. "The man survived the fall from Amazon’s 12-story Apollo building at about 8:45 a.m. local time Monday and was taken to a Seattle hospital, police said... In the e-mail, the man expressed criticism of how the company handled his transfer request, and he hinted that he might harm himself, according to the person."

Seattle Leads in Home Price Growth for First Time in Nine Years: "The typical single-family home across King, Snohomish and Pierce counties cost 11 percent more in September than a year prior, according to the monthly Case-Shiller home price index released Tuesday," the Seattle Times reports. "That marked the biggest increase among the 20 major metro areas covered."

Starbucks Is Collecting Donations for Homeless Services: The company will ask customers at 200 stores across King County for donations to support homeless people and shelters. The company will match customers' donations up to $1 million, Nicole Brodeur reports, and the Starbucks Family Foundation and Schultz Family Foundation have pledged another $2 million.

Matt Hickey has been charged with three counts of rape in the second degree. JENSINE ECKWALL

Matt Hickey Will Be Arraigned This Morning: Hickey, the tech journalist and former Stranger freelancer accused by multiple women of rape and charged with three counts of rape in the second degree, will be in court this morning. Sydney will be there to see how he pleads. Follow her here.

Seattle Signs Offering Rewards for Turning in Immigrants Are Fake: Signs and stickers throughout the city offer rewards for turning in "illegal immigrants," but the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tells the Seattle Times it does not offer rewards for information about undocumented people.

Seattle Times Editorial Board Endorses Making it Easier to Prosecute Wrongful Police Killings: Even the Times agrees with a state task force that recommends changing Washington's super-restrictive law saying that, in order to prosecute wrongful killings by police, prosecutors must show officers acted "with malice and without a good faith belief"—a nearly impossible standard.

Seattle and King County Will Pay for Violating Sewer Overflow Rules: Both the city and county are under consent decrees with the state and the feds requiring them to control the amount of untreated sewage that ends up in lakes, Puget Sound, and other waterways. Both will now pay fines ($33,500 for the city and $63,500 for the county) for the violations.

A Plane Carrying a Brazilian Soccer Team Crashed in Colombia: Seventy-five people died, the BBC reports.

