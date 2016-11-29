Frank Ocean Will Headline Next Year's Sasquatch! Music Festival

Frank Ocean will headline the 2017 edition of the Sasquatch! Music Festival, as part of a reported festival tour next summer that so far includes two other US festivals and two UK/European dates.

The musician's latest albums, Blonde and Endless, were both released this past summer, ending years of anticipation that the artist only exacerbated with his on-and-off teasing of new music and increasingly muted internet presence.

Endless emerged first, and it exists only as an hour-or-so-long black and white music video. Blonde followed a few days later, on August 20. Both were received with excitement by music critics and on social media.

"I need to know ... which territories are playing my music more than others, because it helps me in conversations about where we’re gonna be playing shows," Frank Ocean said in a recent interview with the New York Times.

It looks like the numbers have spoken.