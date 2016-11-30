The Morning News: Canadian Pipeline Could Spell Disaster for Puget Sound, But Hey, Bernie's in Seattle

An oil tanker floating near Anacortes. Approval of the Trans-Mountain pipeline will increase oil tanker traffic in Puget Sound by a factor of seven. CPAULFELL/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Canadian Government Approved the Expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans-Mountain Pipeline: Never heard of it? It's "Standing Rock North." Expansion of the pipeline in British Columbia would triple the flow of tar sands oil between Alberta and Burnaby, and increase the number of oil tankers in Puget Sound from 120 to 816 a year.

Tribes Are on the Front Lines of This Fight: Specifically the Tsleil-Waututh Nation in BC, but also four Coast Salish tribes in Washington State. More on this later.

Bernie Sanders Is in Seattle: His book tour event at University Temple in the U-District is sold out. The book is titled, "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In."

Get free legal help to fix your ID's gender marker tonight. Alex Garland

Gender Justice League Is Hosting a Free Legal Clinic for Name and Gender Marker Changes Tonight: Does your ID need a gender marker or name change? "This clinic will be a 'one stop shop' including volunteer attorneys who can help you fill out and understand forms, medical providers who can consult to write same-day letters at no cost for gender marker changes, and for folks who meet income guidelines to receive financial assistance to file your name or gender marker changes," GJL says. The event is at Agnes Underground at 6:30 p.m. Sign up or donate to the legal clinic fund here.

UW Is Opening a New Childcare Facility for Faculty, Staff, and Students: The facility, which opens in January, already has a wait list of 800 children.

There's a Mumps Outbreak in King County: Three children in Auburn were diagnosed with mumps on Monday, and another on Tuesday. Health officials are investigating another 10 cases, KING 5 reports.

There's Also Been a Ninth Case of Another, Polio-Like Illness: Sandi Doughton reports on a rare disease that has infected a cluster of people in Washington state, most recently a child in Spokane County. "AFM is characterized by inflammation of the spinal cord, which results in limb weakness or paralysis," Doughton reports. "But the cause of the inflammation remains a mystery."

Climate Scientist Says Researchers Need to "Be a Little Bit Braver": Listen to UW oceanographer LuAnne Thompson chat with Bill Radke about what the election of Donald Trump means for climate science and science communication going forward.

The Washington Counties That Relied on Obamacare the Most Voted for Trump: "An incredible one in five Grays Harbor adults signed up for [Obamacare]," Danny Westneat writes. "That’s a sign-up rate more than double King County’s. Yet the county that’s relying on it just voted for the candidate who vowed to get rid of it."

The Latest Addition to Trump's Transition Team is Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers: McMorris "opposes abortion in all instances, including cases of rape or incest, unless the woman’s life is in danger." But give ol' Trumpster a chance, right??