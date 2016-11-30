The Stranger Things To Do Mobile App Is Available Now: It's Awesome

Download the new Stranger Things To Do mobile app for free on the App Store and Google Play.

The Stranger's Things To Do calendar has grown to be Seattle’s most popular way to find out what’s happening. More than a quarter-million visitors currently rely on Things To Do online every month.

Since we launched the Things To Do calendar on thestranger.com in October 2014, our number one request has been a dedicated app that gives you what you’re looking for—fast. You want to push a button and immediately get good suggestions on a wide range of events and have quick, organized access to everything happening in Seattle.

You asked, we delivered. Available today for free download, the Stranger Things To Do app provides iPhone and Android phone users the best and easiest way to decide what to do every night of the week in Seattle.