Demand Later Light Rail Service—Today!

Why don't trains run between the airport and the University of Washington later than 11:19 pm on Sundays? Sound Transit

Charles has written in this space before about the infuriating fact that Sound Transit doesn't run trains later than 12:35 am—a limit the agency blames on maintenance needs.

"Right now, we have only one track, and we are a city that's growing not only spatially but also chronologically," Charles wrote. "A big city never really sleeps, and we need a public transportation system that also never really sleeps."

If you agree, now's your chance to tell Sound Transit. Today is the last day the agency is taking comments on its 2017 Service Implementation Plan, which is exactly what it sounds like: Sound Transit's plan for how to run trains and buses next year.

The advocacy group Seattle Subway is urging a few specific pieces of feedback on that plan, including later light rail service on weekends. The group wrote today:

With Link now connecting the two most popular nightlife destinations and serving the University late night service, especially on the weekends is needed. SeaTac/Airport station is currently serving double it’s projected ridership and it will only grow. Currently the last train to downtown and the [University of Washington] leaves the airport at 11:19 p.m. This is unacceptable.

(Two trains run later than 11:19 but do not go past Beacon Hill.) I've reached out to Sound Transit for more on why those trains stop running so early and will update if I hear back. Find Seattle Subway's full feedback here.

Send your comments to fastride@soundtransit.org. Again, they are due TODAY.

For more information, you can also call 1-866-940-4387 or attend an open house tomorrow from noon to 1 pm in Union Station's Great Hall.