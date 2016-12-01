The Morning News:Washingtonians Fleeing Seattle, Oregon Schools Ban Santa, Tacoma Cop Killed

Three Reasons Why Native Born Washingtonians Are Leaving Seattle Area? "Crowds, costs and the pace of change." Only the second reason is valid; the other two are not. Crowds, which are really only found in Seattle (nothing like them in Bellevue or Burien or Renton), are one the most wonderful things about a big city. If you hate them, then you really do hate being urban. Cows not crowds are for you. As for leaving town because the pace of change has become too much, this only means one thing: you want the old Seattle, the good old days when the city had a "soul." The only good thing about the old Seattle is it was cheaper. That's about it. The rest of that old, soul-full world was pretty sleepy and sorry.

The War On Christmas Begins: This Christmas season, some Oregon schools will keep Santa out of decorations in recognition of "diverse perspectives." There are some who claim that it is exactly this sort of thing that cost Hillary the election. They think "identity politics" has gone out of control in America, and white people are just sick and tired of all these attempts to make "all cultures and backgrounds... comfortable." Indeed, a number of parents in the Hillsboro School District "are frustrated by the school’s notification, saying it goes too far." Maybe Trump will finally do something about it. Maybe he will make it a law to put white Santas on our lawns and trees.

Metro Introducing App That Let's You Pay For a Bus Ticket: If you do not have an ORCA card or change in your pocket or purse, you can now pay for a Metro bus trip with an app, Transit Go Ticket, and show the driver you have a ticket with your smartphone. KIRO has the story here.

Cop Who Got Shot in Tacoma Doing His Job, Trends on Twitter: A Tacoma police officer answered a domestic violence call. He was allegedly shot several times and killed by a man who was later shot and killed by the police after a standoff that involved two kids. At around 6 a.m. this morning, "Tacoma" was trending on Twitter, and one feared it was a terrorist attack or a mass killing, but instead it was lots of tweets concerning this shooting, which was only tragic. Why did it go national? There is nothing about it that was exceptional. We live in a society that offers easy access to guns and does little to check or discourage the hatred of women.

When I used to read police reports for a column in this paper, a good 30 percent of them concerned domestic violence—almost all of which involved a man threatening or assaulting a woman. One tweet posted on KING 5's Twitter account even pointed out that since 1985, "three of the four Tacoma Police officers killed in the line of duty were responding to calls involving domestic violence." Cops have to face this danger all of the time, have to walk into the middle of domestic disturbances that might be loaded with guns. That is America.

Tweet: Mother Woke Up Kids Very Early In the Morning to Teach Them Respect: A woman and two kids were filmed leaving a note and flowers at the Tacoma Police Department's headquarters. One tweet claimed the woman was teaching the kids to respect cops. But it also could have been a show of love or concern for the officer who was shot and killed last night. Why does it have to be a lesson in respect?



What an emotional moment. A mother teaches her kids respect by coming to @TacomaPD HQ at 5:30a to leave flowers/notes for the fallen officer pic.twitter.com/NaF0Dy0I2Z

— Jake Whittenberg (@jwhittenbergK5) December 1, 2016

The Only Thing Good About Nominating Sarah Palin For Secretary of Veterans Affairs: She is not a billionaire.

It Looks Like Hillary Won Nearly the Same Number of Votes As Obama Did in 2012: 65,000,000. So much for the theory of a lack of enthusiasm. The people wanted Hillary and America got Trump, who did better than Romney in numbers but not percentage wise.



Clinton 65,001,074

Trump 62,578,111



Pretty sure Clinton's flaws as a candidate are secondary to system's flaws in choosing a winner now.

— Schooley (@Rschooley) December 1, 2016



Trump's Pick For Treasury Secretary, A Former Goldman Sachs Banker, Appears Next to Billionaire Investor, who Trump Named As Commerce Secretary: This is what Trump calls "draining the swamp"? Is this what rural and suburban whites voted for? This is shaking up the system? These are men who will help those who are left behind? How did Trump voters so easily fall for his scam? The markets are already heating up. It is called Trumphoria. Expect 2008 all over again. And when it does happen, expect nothing to be done about the recession.

I Had A Conversation With My Brother Kudzai Andrew Mudede: It was about Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Steven Mnuchin, a the veteran Wall Street banker and hedge-fund manager who not only once worked for Goldman Sachs but is the son of a man who also worked for Goldman Sachs.

I said to my brother: "After I read about the nomination for Treasury secretary, I began thinking about that tune by the Talking Heads, "Once In A Lifetime." It's a post-modern pastoral, really. A pastoral in the sense that the singer is a New Yorker playing a pastor in one of those nutty churches in the sticks, the ones with snakes and tongues and all of that. You see, Trump's campaign was also in the pastoral mode. He, a New Yorker, put on a baseball cap and played the average rural Joe, with all of his prejudices and Fox-corrupted country reasoning and barn-baked weltanschauung. But the thing is this: The average Joe and Jane fell for it. They said: 'That New York billionaire looks, acts, and talks really just like us.' It was as if a real shepherd came across Marie Antoinette playing a shepherdess in the back of the Château de Versailles somewhere and said: 'I thought I knew all of the shepherdess around here. Looks like I missed one. And she is pretty to boot. Maybe we can do the sheep together.'"

My brother: "Speaking of New Yorkers, I really think there is a deep connection between Rudy Giuliani and Trump. You see, Rudy was a standard Democrat until he lost against David Dinkins in 1990. He then changed and came back 1993 as a rabid Republican, talking shit about crime, blacks, and so on. Trump was also a Democrat, and it got him nowhere politically, so he became a shit-talking Republican. In some way, Obama is his Dinkins."

Thoughts About Jill Stein On Blabbermouth:

