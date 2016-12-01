Watch This CNN Interviewer Face-Palm Herself Listening to Ignorant Trump Supporters

There are still those who say we should "listen" to the people who voted for Trump, because they have important things that we need to hear. FINE. Here's a great example of what your average Trump-supporters has to say—which is so INSANELY AND OBSTINATELY FALSE that the CNN interviewer face-palms herself in frustration. WATCH.

Related reading from the Portland Mercury's morning news:

[This] yarn about how NPR tracked down the proprietor of dozens of fake sites, then convinced him to talk candidly, is interesting (along with the requisite dose of depressing). Money quote: "We've tried to do similar things to liberals. It just has never worked, it never takes off. You'll get debunked within the first two comments and then the whole thing just kind of fizzles out."

Don't want another Trump? Fund EDUCATION. EDUCATION. EDUCATION.