New Seattle Eats: Katsu Burgers on the Hill, Mean Sandwiches in Ballard, and More

KELLY O

Katsu Burger Comes to the Hill, Tacos Chukis Ventures Past It

Sodo's beloved temple of towering burgers is opening a new branch where Old Sage used to be, reports Seattle Met. Let the Mount Fuji Burger Instagram extravaganza commence. Meanwhile, Tacos Chukis, Broadway's successful hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint, completed its shiny, new Dexter Ave location. It's right across from Mollusk

David Chang Alums to Open Mean Sandwiches in Ballard

Alex and Kevin Pemoulie, who ran Thirty Acres in Jersey City for a time after departing the Chang empire, have returned to Seattle to take a stab at Ballard's sandwich scene, reports Eater. Their shop will be called Mean Sandwiches, and though I'm skeptical of a sandwich that involves mustard, corned beef, and maple syrup, I get the feeling these two know what they're doing. Plus, they're making bread pudding from their leftover sandwich bread every day, which is pretty rad.

China Pie Brings Dumplings and Pizza Together Under One Roof in Fremont

China Pie, which opened its doors the Friday before Thanksgiving, is a project of Pomerol's Vuong Loc, reports Eater. The menu is a combination of dumplings and pizza, with such interesting offerings as a caramel fish sauce pork pizza and an Italian sausage tomato soup dumpling. It's definitely fusion heavy, drawing elements from Asian, Italian, and French cuisine. Ever wondered what hoisin and foie gras taste like together? I haven't, but if you're curious, they've got a pizza with both.