Another Domestic Violence Case Leads to Another Cop’s Death. This Is America.

Zdravinjo/shutterstock.com

From the Morning News digest:

A Tacoma police officer answered a domestic violence call. He was allegedly shot several times and killed by a man who was later shot and killed by the police after a standoff that involved two kids. At around 6 a.m. this morning, "Tacoma" was trending on Twitter, and one feared it was a terrorist attack or a mass killing, but instead it was lots of tweets concerning this shooting, which was only tragic. Why did it go national? There is nothing about it that was exceptional. We live in a society that offers easy access to guns and does little to check or discourage the hatred of women.

When I used to read police reports for a column in this paper, a good 30 percent of them concerned domestic violence—almost all of which involved a man threatening or assaulting a woman. One tweet posted on KING 5's Twitter account even pointed out that since 1985, "three of the four Tacoma Police officers killed in the line of duty were responding to calls involving domestic violence." Cops have to face this danger all of the time, have to walk into the middle of domestic disturbances that might be loaded with guns. That is America.