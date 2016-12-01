Last Night Axl Rose Goaded Guns N' Roses' Mexico City Fans to Bash a Trump Piñata

Gun N' Roses' Seattle Show. Axl orchestrated another smash hit last night in Mexico—on a Donald Trump effigy. Rich Smith

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose—who wrote repugnant lyrics about "n*ggers," "immigrants" and "faggots" in the 1988 song "One in a Million" (a song the band did not play in its August 14 concert at CenturyLink Field)—has changed his tune, apparently. Rose has recently been espousing anti-Trump/Pence views on Twitter, and made an even more brazen demonstration of political rancor toward the incoming ignoramus in chief at a show in Mexico City Thursday night. The singer invited GN'R fans onstage to take out their aggression toward America's president-elect—who infamously insulted that nation's citizens in his campaign—by smashing a Donald Trump piñata.

It seemed like the feel-good hit of the winter for many in the crowd and, by extension, anyone else horrified and angry about the thought of the next four years of American governance on the federal level.

Here are some of Axl's recent political tweets:

Good people don't listen to, acknowledge, nominate or elect people like Senator Jeff Sessions.

— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 18, 2016