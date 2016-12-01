December's Edition of First Thursday Art Walk Is Tonight: Here's Where To Go

When She Dies, You Too Will Die. In this image, the letters are sealskin. The white shirt is the artist's grandmother's. Christine Babic

December's edition of First Thursday, the city's oldest art walk, is tonight, which means there will be plenty of gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. Find a complete list of openings and events, as well as an interactive and mobile-friendly map, on our First Thursday calendar. And, if the 30+ openings listed there overwhelm you, make sure not to miss Jen Graves's picks, including the innovative and collaborative Bureau of Arts & Culture, Jean Claude Moschetti's Parallel Worlds, and Mark Calderon's new show.

*Plus, new this month: For an even more mobile-friendly experience, get the new Stranger Things To Do app (it's free!) for your iPhone or Android. You can save the exhibits that are most interesting to you and make your own itinerary, view the map and get directions—and quickly find out about all of the rest of Seattle's best events.