This Sunday! Join Dan Savage for a Live Recording of the Savage Lovecast

Join Dan Savage and Nancy for a special live recording of the Savage Lovecast and get advice on sex, relationships, and what you should and shouldn't insert into...places. More entertaining still, learn what kinds of weird stuff other people are into that you would definitely never, ever try (until somebody offers). Don't miss this chance to corrupt your mind.

The recording is happening this Sunday, December 4 at the Neptune Theater. Tickets here!