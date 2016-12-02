Trump Supporters Panic; File Lawsuit to Stop Recount

"The election was rigged! Which is why we must stop this recount!" iStock/scarletsails

In a story that will quite likely shock the crap directly into your pants, Trump supporters are panicking about the Michigan recount and have filed a federal lawsuit to stop it. From the AP:

The lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order was filed late Thursday in federal court in Madison. It was filed by the Great America PAC, the Stop Hillary PAC and Wisconsin voter Ronald R. Johnson. The lawsuit contends that the recount that started Thursday threatens the due process rights of Johnson and others who voted for Trump. Trump won Wisconsin and the recount was requested by Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein.

Meanwhile in Michigan:

Michigan's attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to block a potential recount of the state's presidential vote, which was won by his fellow Republican, Donald Trump. Attorney General Bill Schuette... argues that Green Party candidate Jill Stein cannot seek the recount because she was not "aggrieved" to the point at which a potential miscounting of votes could have cost her the election. She garnered 1 percent of Michigan's vote.

Even Trump himself is pushing to stop recounts in the three swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, calling the attempt "a farce," and also claiming that Stein isn't "aggrieved" enough to make the recount warranted. (Let's not forget that just this week Trump claimed the election was rigged because of "millions" of illegal voters.)

Please call & message Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson @RJ4MI to demand the recount go forward!

888-767-6424 Mon-Fri 8:30AM to 5PM

— Hillary Clinton (@VoteHillary2016) December 2, 2016

And for those keeping score at home: Hillary Clinton now has OVER a 2.5 million lead in the popular vote.