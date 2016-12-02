Dear Reader Who Wanted to Help the Homeless by Buying Pot

Svetlana Iakusheva/Shutterstock.com

A while back, I fielded a question on Blabbermouth from a reader who wanted to know if all that tax money from weed was making its way back to Seattle to fight homelessness. That inspired me to dig up this rather uninspiring information about where the cannabis excise tax money actually goes. Now, however, I have better news for you: there is a way you can help.

The tax stuff, unfortunately, hasn't changed much. In fact, Council member Tim Burgess proposed a 400% increase in city licensing fees for pot business to cover our cannabis-related administration costs. That was later reduced to a more reasonable amount, but his point remains: our share of the excise tax is not enormous. What's left goes into the general fund and helps fight homelessness indirectly, as senior mayoral policy dude David Mendoza pointed out back in June, but that ain't exactly millions.

And millions are, apparently, what Mary's Place needs to build a new shelter as part of their No Child Sleeps Outside campaign. Two of them, to be precise.

However, if you, like our intrepid caller, are one of Seattle's more socially conscious potheads, there is a way your habit can help. Zoots, the state's biggest edibles brand, is kicking in 3% of all sales for the month of December to help fund the new shelter. Next time you drive by the sprawling mess of tents down on Airport Way as you make your way to one of Sodo's many pot shops, remember to add some Zoot Rocks to your basket. According to Zoots spokesperson Dana Prainito, they anticipate raising at least $10,000. Every little bit counts and all.

In that same vein, Stash Pot Shop is doing a December-long coat drive. For the entire month, you can bring your used-but-in-good-condition coats to either of their two locations to be donated to homeless shelters. That's part of the Share the Warmth campaign, which is also hosting a Stash-sponsored party at Lovecitylove on December 18.

Long story short, getting high to help fight homelessness is now slightly more possible. I'll make sure to update this post with any other charity efforts I get wind of, and if you're a pot business that's doing something to help the homeless, pat yourself on the back and then get at me ASAP: tobias@thestranger.com.