She voted for Donald Trump because he promised to shake things up. But once in power, he nominated for Treasury secretary the very man, Steven Mnuchin, who ran the bank, OneWest, that foreclosed on her property and thousands of others. The triplex she owned until 2015 was basically her retirement. She woke to the fact that all of that stress and hard work and hope has now entered the void of four years. She voted for her oppressor. So, what does she have to say now? "I just wish that I had not voted." But she lives in California, so her not voting would not have made a difference. Nevertheless, she is the first of what will become a wave of woke Trump voters. And you can stuff that into your pipe.
Here is Elizabeth Warren on Steven Mnuchin...