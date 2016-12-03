Video: Thousands of Women March Against Hate at Cal Anderson Rally

Several thousands gathered to march and hear Kshama Sawant speak at the Women March Against Hate rally in Capitol Hill on Saturday.

Via @alexisomyers:

Watch on #Periscope: Most of the marchers for the the Women March Against Hate Rally have gathered at Cal Anderson … https://t.co/KLhq1dHJaJ

— Alexis Myers (@alexisomyers) December 3, 2016

Watch on #Periscope: Opening speeches to the Women March Against Hate Rally through Capitol Hill https://t.co/NIa7hI86gQ

— Alexis Myers (@alexisomyers) December 3, 2016

