Fake Facebook News Could Have Caused a Mass Shooting

Getting that Facebook fake news fix. Rawpixel.com/ shutterstock.com

From the morning news dispatch:



A man walked to a pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong, in the D.C. area, to self-investigate a Facebook-type story that claimed Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager were running a child sex ring in the pizzeria's backrooms. Apparently, Michael Flynn, the retired general Trump picked for advise on matters concerning national security, circulated this ridiculous but very popular fake news story. The self-investigator, who, according to the Washington Post, was armed with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, a Colt .38 caliber handgun, and a shotgun, did not find pedophiles in the pizzeria (which, however, does have tables for ping pong, a pastime that might be popular with pedophiles), did fire one of his weapons, did not kill anyone, did get arrested. But this man is not lost. He is consistent with his times. On Sunday, the VP-elect Pence actually said on ABC’s This Week that the president is entitled to spread fake news.