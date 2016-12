Watch: Women March Against Hate in Seattle's Capitol Hill

Ramon Dompor

On Saturday afternoon, 2,000 people marched in Seattle's in Capitol Hill to demonstrate against the president-elect and express their fears in light of his sexist and racist attitudes and increasingly terrifying cabinet picks. Among the protesters at Seattle Women March Against Hate were social justice activists and city council member Kshama Sawant. Read Alexis Myers' report from the protest here and watch photographer Ramon Dompor's video after the jump.