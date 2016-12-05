Repeal Day!

On Repeal Day—the anniversary of Utah (God love those Mormons!) ratifying the 21st Amendment and ending national Prohibition, I ponder how the politics of Prohibition are just an earlier version of the current political situation. The same identity divides (rural/small-town v. urban, WASP “Americans” v. immigrants and other minorities) that led to Prohibition led to the “election” of Loser-Elect Donald Trump. American just keeps having the same damn arguments over and over again. Dig it:

Celebrating Repeal Day in 2016: The Old Time Saloon and Donald Trump

Oh, and feel free to buy my new book, The Old-Time Saloon.

The Old-Time Saloon