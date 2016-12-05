Late Shows Added for Hari Kondabolu's Triple Door Three-Night Stand

10 pm shows added for this man's Tues-Wed Dec 6-7 shows at the Triple Door Mindy Tucker

If you were sad when you learned that some of Hari Kondabolu's triumphant three-night run of shows this week at the Triple Door had sold out, dry your eyes. The venue has added late shows tomorrow and Wednesday at 10pm. That's in addition to the 7:30pm shows. Two shows a night. Show business. Tonight (Monday) is sold out. That's a given. Tuesday at 7:30 is sold out, too. HOWEVER: There are still tickets for Tuesday at 10, Wednesday at 7:30, and Wednesday at 10. (Also, while you're there, you might want to try the green beans from Wild Ginger. They are super dope.) I did a very long, interesting state of the union interview with Kondabolu about his life as a touring comic that I will post on Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, you might want to check out this profile from the Portland Mercury's Emily Prado: