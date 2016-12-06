Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year... It looks like another good year to be Beyonce.
Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year... It looks like another good year to be Beyoncé.

The 2017 Grammy Award nominations were announced this morning. Leading the pack with nine was Beyoncé, whose triumphal album/long-form video Lemonade brought her the most nominations overall. Coming in closely behind her with eight apiece were Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West. Adele came in with five. The late David Bowie also received a couple of nods, including Best Alternative Album for Blackstar. The awards will be held February 12th. A complete list of nominations is below:

Record of the year

Hello - Adele
Formation - Beyoncé
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Album of the year

25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Song of the year

Formation - Beyoncé
Hello - Adele
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak

Best pop solo performance

Hello - Adele
Hold Up - Beyoncé
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Best pop vocal album

Adele - 25
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato - Confident
Sia - This Is Acting

Best dance recording

Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down
Flume - Never Be Like You
Riton - Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker - Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin - Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie - Blackstar
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Best metal performance

Baroness - Shock Me
Silvera - Gojira
Korn - Rotting In Vain
Megadeth - Dystopia
Periphery - The Price is Wrong

Best rock song

Blackstar - David Bowie
Burn the Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Advertisement

Best rock album

Blink 182 - California
Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gorjira - Magma
Panic! At the Disco - Death of a Bachelor
Weezer - Weezer

Best alternative music album

Bon Iver - 22, A Million
David Bowie - Blackstar
PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James - Permission
Musiq Soulchild - I Do
Rihanna - Needed Me
Solange - Cranes In the Sky

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me
Bryson Tiller - Exchange
Rihanna - Kiss It Better
Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean
Tory Lanez - Luv

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce - Lemonade
Gallant - Ology
King - We Are King
Anderson Paak - Malibu
Rihanna - Anti

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition - Healing Season
Mya - Smoove Jones

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Desiigner - Panda
Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part

Best rap/sung collaboration

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
Drake - Hotline Bling
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous
Drake - Hotline Bling
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book
De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark
Vice - Miranda Lambert
My Church - Maren Morris
Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls
Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire
Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You

Best country song

Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color
Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man
Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw
My Church - Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert - Vice

Best country album

Brandy Clark - Big Day in a Small Town
Loretta Lynn - Full Circle
Maren Morris - Hero
Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Keith Urban - Ripcord

Producer of the year, non-classical

Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed

Best music video

Beyonce - Formation
Leon Bridges - River
Coldplay - Up and Up
Jamie xx - Gosh
OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out