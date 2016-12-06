The 2017 Grammy Award nominations were announced this morning. Leading the pack with nine was Beyoncé, whose triumphal album/long-form video Lemonade brought her the most nominations overall. Coming in closely behind her with eight apiece were Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West. Adele came in with five. The late David Bowie also received a couple of nods, including Best Alternative Album for Blackstar. The awards will be held February 12th. A complete list of nominations is below:
Record of the year
Hello - Adele
Formation - Beyoncé
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Album of the year
25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Song of the year
Formation - Beyoncé
Hello - Adele
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Best new artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak
Best pop solo performance
Hello - Adele
Hold Up - Beyoncé
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande
Best pop duo/group performance
Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Best pop vocal album
Adele - 25
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato - Confident
Sia - This Is Acting
Best dance recording
Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down
Flume - Never Be Like You
Riton - Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker - Drinkee
Best dance/electronic album
Skin - Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld
Best rock performance
Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie - Blackstar
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens
Best metal performance
Baroness - Shock Me
Silvera - Gojira
Korn - Rotting In Vain
Megadeth - Dystopia
Periphery - The Price is Wrong
Best rock song
Blackstar - David Bowie
Burn the Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect
Best rock album
Blink 182 - California
Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gorjira - Magma
Panic! At the Disco - Death of a Bachelor
Weezer - Weezer
Best alternative music album
Bon Iver - 22, A Million
David Bowie - Blackstar
PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Best R&B performance
BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James - Permission
Musiq Soulchild - I Do
Rihanna - Needed Me
Solange - Cranes In the Sky
Best R&B song
PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me
Bryson Tiller - Exchange
Rihanna - Kiss It Better
Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean
Tory Lanez - Luv
Best urban contemporary album
Beyonce - Lemonade
Gallant - Ology
King - We Are King
Anderson Paak - Malibu
Rihanna - Anti
Best R&B album
BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition - Healing Season
Mya - Smoove Jones
Best rap performance
Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Desiigner - Panda
Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part
Best rap/sung collaboration
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
Drake - Hotline Bling
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous
Best rap song
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous
Drake - Hotline Bling
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam
Best rap album
Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book
De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life of Pablo
Best country solo performance
Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark
Vice - Miranda Lambert
My Church - Maren Morris
Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban
Best country duo/group performance
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls
Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire
Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You
Best country song
Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color
Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man
Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw
My Church - Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert - Vice
Best country album
Brandy Clark - Big Day in a Small Town
Loretta Lynn - Full Circle
Maren Morris - Hero
Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Keith Urban - Ripcord
Producer of the year, non-classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best music video
Beyonce - Formation
Leon Bridges - River
Coldplay - Up and Up
Jamie xx - Gosh
OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out