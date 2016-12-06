"Thrifty" Trump Cancels Air Force One Order; Twitter Hilariously Responds

Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

Today in stupid things that President-Elect Donald Trump said:

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

Oh, Trump! You are so honest and thrifty! (Too bad you aren't president yet, because at present, you can't do shit.) Anyway, here's how Twitter responded to the news.

You should turn NYC into a penal colony, imprison the Boeing employees. Just put an escape pod on the old Air Force One. https://t.co/ZUjRSLfzB1

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2016

Cool. Yeah, use the old falling apart one. Seriously. Please. https://t.co/WCKn7GqvQe

— Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) December 6, 2016

Just a guess - the Secret Service just might cost more than that Boeing Air Force One! https://t.co/To93txrOil

— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 6, 2016

The actual number is $1.65 billion to build two new Air Force One aircraft. ($825 million each)



Not $4 billion.https://t.co/OSrsF5U2pY https://t.co/aGTZSBIwlN

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 6, 2016

Trump: Air Force One costs $4 billion. Too much!

Boing: The actual cost is $170 million.

Trump: I have saved the US Over $3.8 Billion!!!

— m_r (@mramberg) December 6, 2016

Okay, I get it, so what Trump is saying about Air Force One is that we need to look into his tax returns.

— Shaun Clayton (@doctorfailure) December 6, 2016

Do you think you're typing into a Boeing drive-thru? https://t.co/L7xfMKfxjX

— Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) December 6, 2016

Maybe Trump is just talking about cancelling Air Force One to distract us from LITERALLY EVERYTHING ELSE HE IS DOING

— (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 6, 2016